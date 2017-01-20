VIDEO: Crispy – 50/50 (Dir. Adasa Cookey)
After the long wait by the fans , finally the audio and visuals for most anticipated 50/50 single has been officially released by Ego 9teen artiste Crispy. Surely it was worth the wait.
Oghagbon uyiekpen frank, born on july 07 . He schooled in benin , edo state . He has been doing music since 2006 but professionally in 2014 After the mutual split of the defunct group (xboyz) , the singer and producer released 2 singles “love moola” and “50/50 ” towards the end of the year 2016 in Ghana . He is also the CEO “Ego 9teen records”.
Download, Watch and Enjoy. follow @crispynice!
