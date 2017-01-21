VIDEO: Dammy Krane X Davido – Ladies
Usual Suspekt and DMW presents the official music video to Dammy Krane’s latest release with Davido Ladies! Produced by Scarface, Video shot by HD Genesis in Atlanta.
Watch and Enjoy!
The post VIDEO: Dammy Krane X Davido – Ladies appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG