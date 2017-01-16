VIDEO: DennisKane – Baby Mama
As directed by TG Omori, DennisKane brings this tune alive with his touch of melody to give his fans something to enjoy.
Baby Mama by DennisKane is a party jam to keep the club on their feet. The multi talented artist is currently managed by @Poolermedia. Twitter and Instagram – @iamdenniskane.
