VIDEO: Dezign ft. Harrysong – Knees and Toes

Posted on Jan 13, 2017 in Music, News | 0 comments

Alterplate Music presents the visual for Knees & Toes by Collins Ogheneovo Clever who also goes by the stage name DEZIGN.

The dance hall tune also features his label boss, Harrysong. Dezign and Harrysong share a history as childhood friends and in the early stages of their career were members of a music group in Warri known as ‘Dezigner Voices.’

Knees and Toes is his first effort under Alterplate Music.. Song produced by prolific music producer Del B.

Watch and Enjoy!

