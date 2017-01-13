VIDEO: Dezign ft. Harrysong – Knees and Toes

Alterplate Music presents the visual for Knees & Toes by Collins Ogheneovo Clever who also goes by the stage name DEZIGN.

The dance hall tune also features his label boss, Harrysong. Dezign and Harrysong share a history as childhood friends and in the early stages of their career were members of a music group in Warri known as ‘Dezigner Voices.’

Knees and Toes is his first effort under Alterplate Music.. Song produced by prolific music producer Del B.

AUDIO DOWNLOAD

Watch and Enjoy!

The post VIDEO: Dezign ft. Harrysong – Knees and Toes appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

