VIDEO: DJ Jimmy Jatt Ft. Davido – Orekelewa
Legendary, Premium Dj – DJ Jimmy Jatt, Kick-starts the year as he unveils the official video to his Davido featured ssingle which he titled “Orekelewa“.
The Young John Produced single which was released Last year ending, Has a High-Note love instructed lyrics which strongly themed the ladies on the dance floor. To serve it all Up! Dj Jimmy Jatt dishes out the classy video to fresh up the year. Video Directed by HG2 Films.
Watch and Enjoy!
