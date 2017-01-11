VIDEO: DJ Jimmy Jatt Ft. Davido – Orekelewa

Legendary, Premium Dj – DJ Jimmy Jatt, Kick-starts the year as he unveils the official video to his Davido featured ssingle which he titled “Orekelewa“.

The Young John Produced single which was released Last year ending, Has a High-Note love instructed lyrics which strongly themed the ladies on the dance floor. To serve it all Up! Dj Jimmy Jatt dishes out the classy video to fresh up the year. Video Directed by HG2 Films.

Watch and Enjoy!

The post VIDEO: DJ Jimmy Jatt Ft. Davido – Orekelewa appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

