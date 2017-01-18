VIDEO: DJ Sliqe ft. AKA, Yanga & JR – Bay 2

South African and SAMA Award winning hip-hop Disc Jockey, DJ Sliqe is back with the music video for his 2016 hit titled “Bay 2”. Bay 2 is the lead single for DJ Sliqe’s 2016 album Injayam Vol.1 and the tune features rap titans AKA, Yanga and JR.

The flick of Bay 2 is one of the hottest we have seen in recent times and this is not in any way meant for the sensually naive. It packs the hommies, the booze and the stunning damsels clad in recession-hit costumes; displaying all of the gifts of their mamas.

DJ Sliqe can be truly satisfied that the music video of Bay 2 does complete the rout that the audio jam was. Importantly, he can be pleased with the efforts of Yanga, Aka and JR who all brought their A-games to bare as they mimed to their renditions.

Not forgetting, the music video of Bay 2 also showed off the life of luxury at the top and you might want to double up your effort and hustle to get to the stage and roll of the boys. Cameo perfected flicks on the go…

