VIDEO: DJ Spinall ft. Niniola – Ojukokoro

DJ Spinall and Niniola joined forces on this masterpiece – Ojukokoro. The song is off his last studio album TEN released in October last year. The video was directed by Adams Gud, Concept By DJ Spinall, Produced by Ill Keyz.

Shot entirely on location at a quiet beach along Lagos Lekki Epe Axis.

ENJOY!

