VIDEO: Drama as Oola re-arrested in Gulu after release

VIDEO: People suspected to be security operatives Thursday morning stormed the Gulu Magistrates’ Court and re-arrested Dan Oola Odiya in the holding cells as he awaited release. Oola, the Deputy Mobilization Secretary for Uganda People’s Congress, was facing charges of treason, concealment, murder and attempted murder. The Director of Public Prosecutions had earlier withdrawn all the cases against Oola and his co-accused, causing the court to order their release.

The post VIDEO: Drama as Oola re-arrested in Gulu after release appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

