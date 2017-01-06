VIDEO: EC says not ready for LC elections

VIDEO: The Electoral Commission admits Uganda is not ready for the LC 1 elections this month. The body charged with the responsibility to organize elections says there are no guidelines for the conduct of such an election. EC Secretary, Sam Rwakojjo tells NBS TV in an exclusive interview that unless these guidelines are put in place, no election can be carried out. This casts more doubt on the possibility of LC 1 elections before March.

The post VIDEO: EC says not ready for LC elections appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

