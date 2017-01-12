VIDEO: Emmerson ft. Phyno – Love Potion

Emmerson real name Emmerson Amidu Bockarie. Born in Sierra Leone’s main Capital city of Freetown. He studied computer engineering and electronics in the University of Njala. he discovered music at an early age and has been evolving his craft ever since. Emerson’s songs overall have been highly successful at home and internationally, with several records to his credit.

In 2003, shortly after the National conflict, he recorded and released his first single ‘Yu Go See Am’ which was the main seller in the bodyguard compilation volume one.

This drew the attention of the CEO of the bodyguard studio (King Fisher), after talks, an album was immediately underway, which eventually came out in October 2004, titled “Borbor Belleh”. It was a political social commentary that changed the face of Sierra Leone’s music industry both home and abroad.’Tutu Party’ which made the 3rd track on the album BORBOR BELLEH was an instant hit, it quickly became a massive commercial success which had international acts across the world doing their own versions. Borbor pain another big hit probably close to tutu party was on the second album Tu Foot Arata.

In 2013 he released 2 singles with arguably the best acts from Nigeria. “Sweet palm wine” featuring timaya and “Fatima” featuring 2face idibia. He has graced the stage with top acts, with a handful of recognition awards to his name.

Love potion ft Phyno is the new wave from his just released “6th” studio album titled “survivor” and its a must listen for his fans and any lover of good and well put together music.

