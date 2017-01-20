VIDEO: Equalz Ft. Modext – Wahala
Wahala is the latest single from Equalz featuring Modext. Listen as they lace there vocals on the nice instrumental, giving there best out using dashing harmonies and active symphonies as they extols lines from this musical note to there beloved fans.
The song is produced by Skill p and directed by Bee films.
