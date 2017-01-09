Pages Navigation Menu

VIDEO: Erigga ft. King Perry – Coporate

Emirate Empire presents the highly anticipated video for “Coporate” by Erigga featuring member of Paperboi gang, King Perry.

The King of the South comes correct in this unique video shot by Clarence Peters in a luxurious Island in Lagos, Nigeria.

Watch Erigga in “Coporate” Video below:

