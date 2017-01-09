VIDEO: Erigga ft. King Perry – Coporate
Emirate Empire presents the highly anticipated video for “Coporate” by Erigga featuring member of Paperboi gang, King Perry.
The King of the South comes correct in this unique video shot by Clarence Peters in a luxurious Island in Lagos, Nigeria.
Watch Erigga in “Coporate” Video below:
The post VIDEO: Erigga ft. King Perry – Coporate appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG