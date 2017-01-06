Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

VIDEO: Esther Igbekele – Keleya ft. Monique x Puffy T

Posted on Jan 6, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Esther Igbekele kicks off 2017, by releasing the music video on her debut Album titled “Keleya” Featuring Monique & Puffy T. Song produced by Puffy T & visual directed by Rex Ten.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This offering from Esther, is a must watch! Check on it below and feel free to unleash your thoughts in the comments section.

 

The post VIDEO: Esther Igbekele – Keleya ft. Monique x Puffy T appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.