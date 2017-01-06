VIDEO: Esther Igbekele – Keleya ft. Monique x Puffy T
Esther Igbekele kicks off 2017, by releasing the music video on her debut Album titled “Keleya” Featuring Monique & Puffy T. Song produced by Puffy T & visual directed by Rex Ten.
This offering from Esther, is a must watch! Check on it below and feel free to unleash your thoughts in the comments section.
