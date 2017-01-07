VIDEO: F.B.I – De Ginger

Meet DAVID IBUKUNOLUWA YAYO, popularly known as F.B.I, firstborn of his family, born 23rd December 1992, who hails from Ondo state. He is currently signed to 10stringz recordz. F.B.I has been underground for close to 4years working on his sound and the superfly project with over 100 songs recorded. F.B.I. has worked with a couple of big names in the industry, like VECTOR THA VIPER, on his hit single, LIFE IS MUSIC, D-TUNES, TOSIN MATINS and KHALIGRAPH JONES from Kenya etc.

10stringz Recordz is proud to present this 3 singles & a video by F.B.I titled DE GINGER, EBELEBE and SHAKE YOUR SOMETHING which is sure to make you dance and feel good. DE GINGER is produced by TUNEXBEATZ, and the video was Directed by YOUNG PIZZY. The video was shot on location in LAGOS NIGERIA, EBELEBE is Produced by KUE BOUNDs, SHAKE YOUR SOMETHING is produced by DE PAINO.

Expect more quality music from @FBI_BABY as his journey to the top starts now – we want you to be part of this success.

