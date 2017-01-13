VIDEO: Falz – Wehdone Sir
After the successful Instagram trend of Falz new single titled “Wehdone Sir” which actually got a new Hand-Move on the Go, Falz Finally releases the visuals to the Sess produced tune.
The gives a full motive of the song lyrics, as falz displays all flaws of the Hand-Move. Video Directed by Clarence Peters.
Watch “Wehdone Sir” video by Falz – Below:
