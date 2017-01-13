Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

VIDEO: Falz – Wehdone Sir

Posted on Jan 13, 2017 in Music, News | 0 comments

After the successful Instagram trend of  Falz new single titled “Wehdone Sir”  which actually got a new Hand-Move on the Go, Falz Finally releases the visuals to the Sess produced tune.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The gives a full motive of the song lyrics, as falz displays all flaws of the Hand-Move. Video Directed by Clarence Peters.

Watch “Wehdone Sir”  video by Falz – Below:

The post VIDEO: Falz – Wehdone Sir appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.