VIDEO: Falz – Wehdone Sir

After the successful Instagram trend of Falz new single titled “Wehdone Sir” which actually got a new Hand-Move on the Go, Falz Finally releases the visuals to the Sess produced tune.



The gives a full motive of the song lyrics, as falz displays all flaws of the Hand-Move. Video Directed by Clarence Peters.

Watch “Wehdone Sir” video by Falz – Below:

