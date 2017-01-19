VIDEO: Fusha – Sakawa

US-based Ghanaian Afrobeat artist, Fusha kicks off 2017 with a banger. The Codegreen Music boss after having a successful 2016 shows no signs of slowing down.

He is out with a new jam dubbed, ‘Sakawa’ which literally means “fraud”, talking about how he spent his hard earn cash, investing time in a certain girl and got scammed afterwards.

The song produced by prolific producer, Slimbo also comes with an amazing and crazily edited video shot in the states using beautiful natural scenes in addition of other set scenes to compliment each other.

Enjoy the Monakey Pictures-directed music video below and share.

