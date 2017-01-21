Pages Navigation Menu

VIDEO: Fweshie Oloye – Rumo – 360Nobs.com

Posted on Jan 21, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


VIDEO: Fweshie Oloye – Rumo
SKE's finest Fweshie Oloye is starting 2017 with a bang, after dropping his smash single “RUMO” a few months ago; he returns with his much anticipated video for his hit single, visual was shot by @omgitskiddfresh . This song has been getting mega buzz

