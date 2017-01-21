Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news

VIDEO: Fweshie Oloye – Rumo

Posted on Jan 21, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

SKE’s finest Fweshie Oloye is starting 2017 with a bang, after dropping his smash single “RUMO” a few months ago; he returns with his much anticipated video for his hit single, visual was shot by @omgitskiddfresh .

This song has been getting mega buzz in the U.S from DJs and Radio Stations, and it’s certain the video is about to spread like wild fire.

Enjoy this amazing visual and be ready to put it on repeat! Twitter/Instagram – @fweshieoloye.

