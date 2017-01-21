VIDEO: Fweshie Oloye – Rumo

SKE’s finest Fweshie Oloye is starting 2017 with a bang, after dropping his smash single “RUMO” a few months ago; he returns with his much anticipated video for his hit single, visual was shot by @omgitskiddfresh .

This song has been getting mega buzz in the U.S from DJs and Radio Stations, and it’s certain the video is about to spread like wild fire.

Enjoy this amazing visual and be ready to put it on repeat! Twitter/Instagram – @fweshieoloye.

The post VIDEO: Fweshie Oloye – Rumo appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

