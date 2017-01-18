VIDEO: Gambian Journalist Blasts Nigerian Judges Over Jammeh

GAMBIAN Journalist Blast Nigerian Judges. AS the Gambian Polity keeps heating up Ahead of Adama Barrow‘s Supposed Inauguration on Thursday, Top Gambian Journalist and Activist took to her page to make an Appeal to the Nigerian Bar Association on behalf of Gambians to Steer Clear of their Judicial System. The tension is really high in Gambia now, the outgoing president is doing all he could to make sure he remains in power, yesterday, he declared a state of emergency in the country which is meant to last for 90 days. ALSO READ: Nigerian Warship Sails To Gambia Ahead of Thursday’s Inauguration A journalist has taken to her page to appeal to the Nigerian Bar Association, The Judges, and Lawyers to please desist from helping Jammeh in remaining in power. Watch video below:

