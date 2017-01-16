Video: Gambia’s Jammeh begs Sirleaf, ECOWAS to allow judges decide his case

Gambian President, Yahaya Jammeh has asked the ECOWAS body to allow judges decide his case. In a phone call made to the Chairperson of the Economic Community of West African States, Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Jammeh begged for assistance of ECOWAS to facilitate the release of judges to hear the case where he wants the inauguration of President-elect, Barrow restrained.

The post Video: Gambia’s Jammeh begs Sirleaf, ECOWAS to allow judges decide his case appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

