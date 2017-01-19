VIDEO: Gen. Katumba Wamala hands over office

VIDEO: It was a smooth transition as UPDF’s Gen. Katumba Wamala handed over office to his successor Gen. David Muhoozi with announcement that the region needs an operational standby force to help pacify the East African region. The announcement comes at a time when parts of the region like Burundi and South Sudan are experiencing political crisis whose effects are taking their toll on member states.

