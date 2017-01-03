VIDEO: Gen Katumba Wamala speaks on Somalia situation

Twin suicide car bombs claimed by the Al-Qaeda aligned Shabaab insurgent group wounded nine people Monday at the entrance to Mogadishu’s fortified airport and a nearby hotel, officials said.

The explosion took place soon after Uganda’s army chief Gen Katumba Wamala arraived in Somalia to visit the country’s troops, part of the AMISOM contingent.

The first blast occurred at the Medina Gate entrance to Mogadishu airport, home to the UN, aid agencies and foreign missions and contractors as well as the headquarters of the African Union military mission, AMISOM.

Soon afterwards another, larger vehicle exploded outside the Peace Hotel, popular with foreign visitors to Somalia.

