VIDEO: Gen Kayihura apologises to Muslims over mosques raid
VIDEO: The Inspector General of the Uganda Police Force Gen. Kale Kayihura has apologized to the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council for last week’s police raids on Nakasero and Kiwatule Mosques. This was during a closed door meeting held today with the Deputy Mufti of Uganda Sheikh Abdallah Semambo in his office at the Supreme Council’s Headquarters at Old Kampala.
