Video: Give repentant Boko Haram terrorists a chance to be bona fide Nigerians – Army

The Nigerian army has urged that captured and surrendered Boko Haram terrorists be given the chance to become bona fide Nigerians especially after they must have undergone a deradicalization process.

The Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj. Gen. Lucky Irabor, said that he believes that after the deradicalization process, the repentant terrorists will become responsible citizens of the country.

[VIDEO]

What happens to repentant boko fighters who surrender to @hqnigerianarmy?

Gen Leo Irabor, Theatre Commander #OpLafiyaDole,explains! pic.twitter.com/DZoieFKBJM — APC United Kingdom (@APCUKingdom) January 9, 2017

