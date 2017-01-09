Pages Navigation Menu

Video: Give repentant Boko Haram terrorists a chance to be bona fide Nigerians – Army

Posted on Jan 9, 2017

The Nigerian army has urged that captured and surrendered Boko Haram terrorists be given the chance to become bona fide Nigerians especially after they must have undergone a deradicalization process.

The Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj. Gen. Lucky Irabor, said that he believes that after the deradicalization process, the repentant terrorists will become responsible citizens of the country.

