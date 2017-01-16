VIDEO: Glenn Mena – Holy Kasa
Directed by Ehison Films for Mask&Music. Glenn Mena releases visuals for his single “Holy Kasa”. Shot intentionally under the rain at a private location in the West, Glenn shows yet another side of himself. The video basically throws more light on detail and simplicity.
ENJOY!
