VIDEO: Glenn Mena – Holy Kasa

Directed by Ehison Films for Mask&Music. Glenn Mena releases visuals for his single “Holy Kasa”. Shot intentionally under the rain at a private location in the West, Glenn shows yet another side of himself. The video basically throws more light on detail and simplicity.

ENJOY!

The post VIDEO: Glenn Mena – Holy Kasa appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

