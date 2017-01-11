VIDEO: GOLDEN – FREESTYLE THINGS Ft. EMMYACE

Few months after the release of BABARIGA, Attah Golden Junior popularly known as GOLDEN who started his career as a dancer, born and brought up in Surulere, Lagos, drops another scintillating video to his new song entitled ‘FREESTYLE THINGS’ featuring EMMYACE. The singer and entertainer is a Malaysian based Nigerian talented act who has gone […]

This post was syndicated from Jaguda.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

