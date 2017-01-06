Pages Navigation Menu

VIDEO: Harrysong Ft. Timaya – Samankwe

Reggae Blues Crooner Harrysong, Starts the year Fresh as he released his first official single on his own imprint altar plate Records.

The song features Timaya, and it’s definitely going to set the dance floor on fire. The video also had cameo appearances by popular comedian, Bovi, Orezi, Alterplate talented artiste, Dezign and friends.

Watch and Enjoy the Adasa Cookey Directed flicks below.

