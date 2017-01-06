VIDEO: Harrysong Ft. Timaya – Samankwe
Reggae Blues Crooner Harrysong, Starts the year Fresh as he released his first official single on his own imprint altar plate Records.
The song features Timaya, and it’s definitely going to set the dance floor on fire. The video also had cameo appearances by popular comedian, Bovi, Orezi, Alterplate talented artiste, Dezign and friends.
Watch and Enjoy the Adasa Cookey Directed flicks below.
The post VIDEO: Harrysong Ft. Timaya – Samankwe appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG