Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

VIDEO: J. Hansome ft. Hameed – Gypsy Girl

Posted on Jan 3, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

U.S-based Nigerian artiste, Jide who is known has J. Hansome has come out boldly to say 2017 will be a remarkable and an unforgettable one to all lovers of his music and his fans should expect more materials from new singles to visuals. The US based artiste was last seen and heard in the music scene after the official release of “who can blame her & GOTW” music video. In the mean time enjoy this music video shot and directed by smproductions title “Gypsy Girl”.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

 

The post VIDEO: J. Hansome ft. Hameed – Gypsy Girl appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.