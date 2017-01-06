VIDEO: Jeremiah Gyang Ft. Ladi Gyang – Arise Plateau!

Popular Nigerian R&B and Soul Music sensation Jeremiah Gyang dishes out a fresh awakening video single entitled “ARISE PLATEAU!“, a video depicting the everyday life on the Plateau, and offering solutions within the lyrics of the song featuring his beautiful wife, Ladi Gyang.

“Yes. The songs have more meanings and the people of our generations never go a searching” – says Jeremiah.

