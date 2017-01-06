VIDEO: John NetworQ X DJ CK – Straight Up

John NetworQ Kick Starts the Year with new Visuals “Straight Up”

The wait is finally over!!! Off his debut E.P, Son of Merlin, John NetworQ pleasures us with the visuals to the 4th track, Straight Up to kick-start the year 2017.

Teaming up with the crowd controller himself, DJ CK, they bring you dope visuals to the groovy, upbeat song.

Directed by Ben Aitar.

Produced by Andre Vibez!

