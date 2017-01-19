VIDEO: Juls Ft. L.A.X – Give You Love

London Born Ghanaian DJ and Producer Juls graces us with visuals for his single with Nigerian Afrobeats Star L.A.X “Give You Love”. The song is slowly building and becoming a favorite.

The song definitely depicts a traditional wedding vibe and the production by Juls once again is top notch.

“The aim was to create a song particularly for weddings or for couples who want that entrance song. L.A.X and I discussed the concept once I sent him a bunch of beats and he laced he

Easily. On a personal front, the song is dedicated to my other half. If you love and care for someone deeply you would want to spend the rest of your life with that person. She’s special and the main

reason why I have had patience with trying to do music and make a mark with my sound.

With the video, I wanted to take it back home and try to depict a short African story with good imagery. The director Kemist Gold and his team did a marvelous job.”

Wonderful storytelling visuals shout out to the director! As usual, Juls and L.A.X came through. Check on the visuals and anticipate more dope collaborations soon to come from Juls.

Watch, and Enjoy!

