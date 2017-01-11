Pages Navigation Menu

VIDEO: Kelvin Boj (Laylow) – My Ride or Die

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in Music, Video

Kelvin Boj (formerly LayLow) starts the year by dropping his video for the single ‘My Ride Or Die’. This is his first video as an artist/producer. The video was shot/directed in Atlanta by prolific video director HD Genesis.

ENJOY!

