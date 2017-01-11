VIDEO: Kelvin Boj (Laylow) – My Ride or Die

Kelvin Boj (formerly LayLow) starts the year by dropping his video for the single ‘My Ride Or Die’. This is his first video as an artist/producer. The video was shot/directed in Atlanta by prolific video director HD Genesis.

ENJOY!

The post VIDEO: Kelvin Boj (Laylow) – My Ride or Die appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

