VIDEO: Koker – Bokiniyen (Prod. Krisbeatz)
Chocolate City act, Koker kicks off the New Year with yet another hit single dubbed “Bokiniyen”.
Koker enlisted the services of latest hit-making producer ‘Krisbeatz’ and video director ‘Director Q‘ for this superb record. Video shot in the UK
