Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

VIDEO: Koker – Bokiniyen (Prod. Krisbeatz)

Posted on Jan 17, 2017 in Music, News | 0 comments

Chocolate City act, Koker kicks off the New Year with yet another hit single dubbed “Bokiniyen”.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Koker enlisted the services of latest hit-making producer ‘Krisbeatz’ and video director ‘Director Q‘ for this superb record. Video shot in the UK

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

Watch video below and share your views:

The post VIDEO: Koker – Bokiniyen (Prod. Krisbeatz) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.