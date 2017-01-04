VIDEO: Lil Kem – Jogodo

After the successful release of his EP, Discovered Dream Entertainment Frontier and Diaspora based act Lil Kem Drops the visuals to his single off the body of work titled Jogodo.

The video was Directed by Eye Visual.

Watch and Enjoy.

The post VIDEO: Lil Kem – Jogodo appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

