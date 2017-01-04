Pages Navigation Menu

VIDEO: Lil Kem – Jogodo

Posted on Jan 4, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

After the successful release of his EP, Discovered Dream Entertainment Frontier and Diaspora based act Lil Kem Drops the visuals to his single off the body of work titled Jogodo.

The video was Directed by Eye Visual.

Watch and Enjoy.

