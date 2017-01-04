VIDEO: Lil Win ft. Young Chorus – Mama Boss Papa (Yimama)

Boss Nation Music brings to us, the official music video for Lil Win’s collaboration with Young Chorus; Mama Boss Papa (Yimama). The video was directed by Steve Gyamfi and it features Zack, Top Kay, Apya, among others.

Mama Boss Papa is a song actor cum musician, Lil Win composed and dedicated to JD Mahama and president-elect, Nana Akuffo Addo.

With a very funny concept, Lil Win who played the role of a choir master surely knows how to entertain the world.

