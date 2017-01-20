VIDEO: Lylah – No Be Joke
After releasing her first Afrobeat single “ Mine” featuring the British Nigerian singer Lola Rae which attain a great success.
The sensational eclectic recording artist LYLAH is back with a new up-tempo song titled “No Be Joke” produced by the Super Producer Fliptyce.
This anthem features an ethnic twist that infuses Pidgin English and French in honour of her french Afro-Caribbean roots.
The music video, which was shot by Geezy, features a military theme, and dance battles, the super talented woman show her strong and fearless side.
