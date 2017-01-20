VIDEO: Lylah – No Be Joke

After releasing her first Afrobeat single “ Mine” featuring the British Nigerian singer Lola Rae which attain a great success.

The sensational eclectic recording artist LYLAH is back with a new up-tempo song titled “No Be Joke” produced by the Super Producer Fliptyce.

This anthem features an ethnic twist that infuses Pidgin English and French in honour of her french Afro-Caribbean roots.

The music video, which was shot by Geezy, features a military theme, and dance battles, the super talented woman show her strong and fearless side.

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post VIDEO: Lylah – No Be Joke appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

