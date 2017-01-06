Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

VIDEO: Magnito ft. Patoranking – As I Get Money Ehn – 360Nobs.com

Posted on Jan 6, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


360Nobs.com

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
VIDEO: Magnito ft. Patoranking – As I Get Money Ehn
360Nobs.com
As I Get Money Ehn! this year i must shine.. – The “If I Get Money Eh!“ Crooner Magnito, Returns with the stunning visuals to the Remix to the single which was Re-titled “As I Get Money Ehn” Featuring Patoranking. The Grass-To-Grace Clip features in

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.