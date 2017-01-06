VIDEO: Magnito ft. Patoranking – As I Get Money Ehn – 360Nobs.com
|
360Nobs.com
|
VIDEO: Magnito ft. Patoranking – As I Get Money Ehn
360Nobs.com
As I Get Money Ehn! this year i must shine.. – The “If I Get Money Eh!“ Crooner Magnito, Returns with the stunning visuals to the Remix to the single which was Re-titled “As I Get Money Ehn” Featuring Patoranking. The Grass-To-Grace Clip features in …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG