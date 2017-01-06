VIDEO: Magnito ft. Patoranking – As I Get Money Ehn
As I Get Money Ehn! this year i must shine.. – The “If I Get Money Eh!“ Crooner Magnito, Returns with the stunning visuals to the Remix to the single which was Re-titled “As I Get Money Ehn” Featuring Patoranking.
The Grass-To-Grace Clip features in amazing display from both parties, as the Song which was widely accepted from his fans and getting credible reviews from notable music pundits.
The Mex directed visuals will definitely put all his fans in a groovy mood… The Year just got started and magnito is already keeping it fresh and fly.
Watch “As I Get Money Ehn” Video below.
