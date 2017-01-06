VIDEO: Magnito ft. Patoranking – As I Get Money Ehn

As I Get Money Ehn! this year i must shine.. – The “If I Get Money Eh!“ Crooner Magnito, Returns with the stunning visuals to the Remix to the single which was Re-titled “As I Get Money Ehn” Featuring Patoranking.

The Grass-To-Grace Clip features in amazing display from both parties, as the Song which was widely accepted from his fans and getting credible reviews from notable music pundits.

The Mex directed visuals will definitely put all his fans in a groovy mood… The Year just got started and magnito is already keeping it fresh and fly.

AUDIO DOWNLOAD

Watch “As I Get Money Ehn” Video below.

The post VIDEO: Magnito ft. Patoranking – As I Get Money Ehn appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

