VIDEO: MC Deekid – Hold Something

Posted on Jan 7, 2017

MC Deekid Malaysia Number 1 artiste signed to BJ Wise Entertainment releases a brand new single with aesthetic visuals to his new smash record “Hold Something”, following the huge success of his catchy Panda Freestyle Olorun which premiered previously.

Hold Something is a certified club banger and is sure to do well in most clubs as it is already banging n Malaysia.

ENJOY!


Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

 

