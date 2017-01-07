VIDEO: MC Deekid – Hold Something

MC Deekid Malaysia Number 1 artiste signed to BJ Wise Entertainment releases a brand new single with aesthetic visuals to his new smash record “Hold Something”, following the huge success of his catchy Panda Freestyle Olorun which premiered previously.

Hold Something is a certified club banger and is sure to do well in most clubs as it is already banging n Malaysia.

ENJOY!

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/Hold-Something-2.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

