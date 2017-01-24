VIDEO: Memoirs, NRM 1981-1986

VIDEO: 31 years ago , the country went through a protracted struggle that ushered in the NRA/NR M but what remains of the war ? What are the symbols that stand tall as a symbol of the 1981 to 1986 war ?

The post VIDEO: Memoirs, NRM 1981-1986 appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

