Video: MMM participants celebrate unfreezing of Mavros

Following the unfreezing of access to request for money, known as Get Help (GH) by the ponzi scheme, Mavrodi Mondial Moneybox, MMM, on Friday, participants of the scheme have taken to celebration and hosting of parties to express their happiness.

Recall that access to Getting Help was restricted for over a month, a development that caused so much panic on the participants of the scheme who taught that their investments were lost for good drawing from the antecedents of similar ponzi schemes which have come and gone with peoples money in the past.

In the video, a group of the participants are seen dancing to the song, Osinachi by Humblesmith while the second video shows another passionate participant singing lyrics that says “MMM is back again.”



