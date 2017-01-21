VIDEO: Mowille Ft. TeeFamous – Se Temi
Se Temi depicts a love story between two people. Mowille professes his love & affection on his long time crush whilst creatively infusing his comic style in his delivery with a collaborative effort from TeeFamous.
Enjoy!
