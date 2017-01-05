VIDEO: MPs up in arms over Heritage Oil case cash reward

VIDEO: Legislators have condemned a reward of sh7 billion of oil money given to senior government officials after they won an oil tax case against Heritage Oil. The legislators under a loose coalition dubbed; “NRM Members of Parliament Think-tank”want the Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga to cause an investigation into circumstances under which public funds were shared by senior government officials, a reported reward for winning the URA versus Heritage Oil $400 million case.

