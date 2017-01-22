Pages Navigation Menu

VIDEO: MT & Minka – In Your Eyes

Posted on Jan 22, 2017 in Music

Y’all remember MT? South-South most versatile femcee who Sometime last year she dropped a song that went viral 16 Bars Of Me snippet, here she’s back this time with MISS MINKA to give us this classic tune alongside a video tagged IN YOUR EYES.

She’s currently working on a banging video + audio with the hottest new boy GIFTTY.

Wait for it and enjoy this one.

