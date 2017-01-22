VIDEO: MT & Minka – In Your Eyes

Y’all remember MT? South-South most versatile femcee who Sometime last year she dropped a song that went viral 16 Bars Of Me snippet, here she’s back this time with MISS MINKA to give us this classic tune alongside a video tagged IN YOUR EYES.

She’s currently working on a banging video + audio with the hottest new boy GIFTTY.

Wait for it and enjoy this one.

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post VIDEO: MT & Minka – In Your Eyes appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

