VIDEO: MzKiss ft. Awanjo – Fuji

Capital Hill Music artiste, Mz Kiss is out with the official video to her hit single, Fuji. Seeing as she can switch effortlessly from one genre to the other, this video is bound to get you grooving.

Featuring the Awanjo dance group and cameo appearance by Fuji superstar, Pasuma, this is one video to look out for in 2017.

Directed by Clarence Peters. Little wonder she keeps being at the top of her game.

