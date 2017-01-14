Pages Navigation Menu

VIDEO: Nedro – Boju

Posted on Jan 14, 2017

As promised, Lagos-based Nigerian Artist “Nedro” (@iamnedro) who is currently signed to TimBaze Music is back with the official video of his latest hit single “BOJU” which is currently enjoying massive airplay across Nigeria and presently No. 2 most requested song at CityFM Lagos, No. 5 at the Top 10 Music Count Down “Dreams FM” Enugu and Listener’s Choice at BeatFM Ibadan.

“BOJU” is sure a certified hit tune that would definitely leave you in that party mood, with a very catchy instrumental down to the well-delivered lyrics of how he expresses his love and feelings to that special lady.

Watch and enjoy the official video “Boju by Nedro” which was shot in the city of Lagos – Nigeria directed by Avalon Okpe.

 

