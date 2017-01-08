VIDEO: Nneka – Nothing
Nigerian-German hip hop/soul singer and songwriter, Nneka Lucia Egbuna, fondly known as Nneka comes through with another soulful offering titled “Nothing”. This one is nothing but pure mastery of the art of music. Check on it and don’t forget to get the audio on iTunes. Enjoy.
