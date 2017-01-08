VIDEO: Nneka – Nothing

Nigerian-German hip hop/soul singer and songwriter, Nneka Lucia Egbuna, fondly known as Nneka comes through with another soulful offering titled “Nothing”. This one is nothing but pure mastery of the art of music. Check on it and don’t forget to get the audio on iTunes. Enjoy.

This post was syndicated from Jaguda.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

