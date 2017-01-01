VIDEO: Patoranking – God Over Everything

Patoranking dishes out the official video for his 2016 released album title track “God Over Everything”. Just like the message conveyed with the track, the Sesan direct visual is a concrete representation of what Patoranking was saying.

Check on it below.

