Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

VIDEO: Patoranking – God Over Everything

Posted on Jan 1, 2017 in Music, Video | 0 comments

Patoranking dishes out the official video for his 2016 released album title track “God Over Everything”. Just like the message conveyed with the track, the Sesan direct visual is a concrete representation of what Patoranking was saying.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Check on it below.

 

 

The post VIDEO: Patoranking – God Over Everything appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.