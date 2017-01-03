VIDEO: Pesach – My Matter

Riyyah Records presents Emmanuel Ihenegbu popularly known as (Pesach) CEO of Riyyah Records, a multi talented award winning Highlife, Afro-Pop singing sensation musician, song writer, script writer and a graduate of Business information systems (University of East London UK) who hails from the South Eastern part of Nigeria in IMO State.

Pesach started with an amazing song called “Nwa baby” produced by one of the top awarding winning music producer popularly known as D’tunes of Deference Entertainment and mixed by Livebeat of Volcano Records among other joints in South Africa.

Without much delay Pesach returns to storm the entertainment industry in Africa, Europe and beyond with the much awaited new Dreamkeyz produced, mixed and mastered heavy infectious High Life Hit Single titled “My Matter” which promises to rock speakers and airwaves across Africa and Europe.

Watch, & Enjoy…

The post VIDEO: Pesach – My Matter appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

