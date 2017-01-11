Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

VIDEO: Peter Clarke ft. Skales – Ordinary Guys

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

The Year 2017 has begun, and with it, a movement that is catching fire both online and offline. The litty movement of the Ordinary Guys. The concept is simple; basically a celebration of ordinary folks, male or female, doing extraordinary things. Rozey Records act, Peter Clarke enlists Baseline front-man Skales in this wavy brand new single “Ordinary Guys”. Directed by Paul Gambit.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Watch and enjoy

.

The post VIDEO: Peter Clarke ft. Skales – Ordinary Guys appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.